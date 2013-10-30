Beer: Global Industry Almanac: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Beer: Global Industry Almanac



Introduction



Global Beer industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, retail market size (value and volume 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading retailers including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



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Features and benefits



- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global beer market

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global beer market

- Leading company profiles reveal details of key beer market retailers' global operations and financial performance

- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume



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Highlights



- The global beer market had total revenues of $514,508.0m in 2011, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% between 2007 and 2011.

- Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 1.7% between 2007-2011, to reach a total of 165,188 million liters in 2011.

- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.3% for the five-year period 2011 - 2016, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $605,911.2m by the end of 2016.



Table of Content



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market value

Market value forecast

Market volume

Market volume forecast

Category segmentation

Geography segmentation

Market share



INTRODUCTION

What is this report about?

Who is the target reader?

How to use this report

Definitions



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Introduction



Global Apparel & Non-Apparel Manufacturing industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: retail market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading retailers including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



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Features and benefits



- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global market

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global market

- Leading company profiles reveal details of key apparel & non-apparel manufacturing market retailers' global operations and financial performance

- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global market with five year forecasts



The Commercial Helicopter Market 2013 - 2023

: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-commercial-helicopter-market-2013-2023



Product Synopsis



This report is the result of SDI’s extensive market and company research covering the global Commercial Helicopter industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.



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Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



“The Global Commercial Helicopter Market 2013–2023” offers the reader detailed analysis of the global Commercial Helicopter market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



The global commercial helicopter sector is expected to experience a growth of 3.08% growth during the forecast period. The commercial helicopter market grows on the back of several sectors worldwide including offshore oil and gas exploration and production, HEMS, VIP transport, law enforcement and public safety etc. Europe and North America which are largest markets for civil helicopters are however saturated markets and thus are not expected to register considerable growth in their market size during the forecast period. Besides, the European market is also expected to experience a marginal decline owing to increased procurement in the first few years of the forecast period and a resultant lowered demand during the second half of the forecast period. Emerging markets of Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East are expected to provide the necessary boost to the industry during the forecast period.



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