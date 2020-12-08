Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Beer Growlers Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Beer Growlers Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Beer Growlers. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Alpha Packaging (United States), William Croxsons & Sons (United Kingdom), GrowlerWerks (United States), Ardagh Group (Ireland), Global Glass Solutions (United States), Berlin Packaging (United States), Portland Growlers (United States), Orange Vessel (United States), DrinkTanks (United States) and Zenan Glass (Canada).



Beer growlers are used widely to store and serve wines and ciders. As growlers offer an easy means of transportation, Future Market Insights expects sustained sales growlers in the years to come. Consumer preference over freshly crafted beer is expanding due to the freshness and presence of limited preservatives in it. Growler's prices are higher than alternatives such as aluminum cans and glass bottles. Growth in craft beer is expected to have a growth opportunity for the market.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Beer Growlers Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Growth Drivers

- Consumer Inclination towards Freshly-crafted Beer

- Growth in the Craft Beer



Roadblocks

- High Cost of Beer Growlers



Opportunities

- Increase Consumption of Beer in Countries Such As India and China

- Technological Development in Design of Beer Growlers



Challenges

- Availability of More Viable Alternatives



The Global Beer Growlers Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Breweries, Brewpubs), Material (Plastic, Glass, Metal, Ceramic), Capacity (32 Oz, 64 Oz, 128 Oz), Distribution Channel (Online Store, Breweries, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Finally, Beer Growlers Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



