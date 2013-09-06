Beer in Canada - a Snapshot (2013): New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Beverages research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Beer in Canada by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers all alcoholic and non-alcoholic beers. Market size is based on retail (off trade) and non-retail (on trade and food industry) sales. Market size for Beer in Canada is given in CAD and litre with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Canada. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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