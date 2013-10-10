"Beer in Hong Kong, China" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Beer in Hong Kong, China" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Growing consumer sophistication through international travel and exposure to global media encouraged greater willingness to try out various beers. Further boosted by increased disposable incomes, consumers looked to trade-up to premium beer to enjoy better product quality and taste. This supported the positive total volume growth performance for beer in 2012, though there was some maturity at the end of the review period due to already high penetration.
Euromonitor International's Beer in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Lager by Origin, Low/Non- Alcohol Beer, Stout.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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