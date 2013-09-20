Beer in New Zealand: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Beer in New Zealand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Despite remaining with below 2% of total value sales, craft beer continued to see significant growth and was clearly the most dynamic area within beer in 2012. For several decades, beer in New Zealand was dominated by two large brewing companies, whilst in recent years the number of small and medium-sized brewing companies has increased significantly. The Brewers Guild of New Zealand reported that the number of breweries in New Zealand increased by 42% during the four years to December 2011, to...
Euromonitor International's Beer in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Lager by Origin, Low/Non- Alcohol Beer, Stout.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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