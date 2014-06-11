Fast Market Research recommends "Beer in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Despite ban on alcoholic drinks, domestic demand for beer expands 65% to reach SR880 million in 2012, exclusively due to strong performance of non-alcoholic beer. Imports increase 13% annually on average in value terms; Mexico is Saudi Arabia's largest trade partner. Domestic turnover grows 72% over 2007-2012 in line with domestic demand, to reach SR379 million at end of review period. Manufacturers' profitability amounts to 29% of total turnover in 2012, five percentage points up on beginning of review period. Production turnover predicted to see 11% CAGR over forecast period to reach SR690 million in 2018.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Beer in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1553. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Beer in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1553 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Malt, Malt Liquors.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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