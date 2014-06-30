New Beverages research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Beer in UK by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers all alcoholic and non-alcoholic beers. Market size is based on retail (off trade) and non-retail (on trade and food industry) sales. Market size for Beer in UK is given in GBP and litre with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for UK. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Extra Strong/super Premium
- Light/no/low Alcohol
- Standard
- Strong/premium
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AB InBev, Heineken N.V., Carlsberg A/S, MillerCoors LLC, Diageo plc, Greene King plc, Marston's plc, Fuller, Smith & Turner plc, Wells & Young's Brewing Co., Ltd., Shepherd Neame Limited, Others
