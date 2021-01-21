Beer Kegs Market to Observe Strong Growth by 2025: American Keg, NDL Keg, Blefa

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Beer Kegs Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Beer Kegs Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Beer Kegs. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are American Keg Company (United States), NDL Keg (United States), Blefa GmbH (Germany), Schaefer Container Systems (United States), Petainer (United Kingdom), Thielmann AG (United States), The Container Company (Switzerland), Schaefer Container Systems (United States), Yantai Trano Beer Keg Co. Ltd (China) and SIBA (United Kingdom).

Beer Kegs are the Containers Made Usually From Stainless Steel To Store, Transfer, & Serve Beer. They are Available in Different Sizes as Per the Requirements. Beer Kegs Form an Important Part in Beer Service in Hotels & Pubs. The Opening Present at One of the Keg is Called Bung. A Tube Connects the Opening With the Other Part of the Keg. The Opening at the Top of the Keg is Used to Serve Beer

The Global Beer Kegs Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Mini Keg, Eight barrel, Sixth Barrel, Quarter Barrel, Half Barrel, Others), Application (Transportation, Storage, Service), Capacity (Less than 25 L, 25-50 L, More than 50 L), Material of Construction (Stainless Steel, Plastic, Others), Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales {Speciality Stores & E-Commerce})



Market Drivers

- Increased Demand for Beer From Growing Number of Pubs, Restaurants, Hotels, & Fast Food Centres Owing to the Rise in Beer Consumption Worldwide

- Need for the Replacement of Low Capacity & Obsolete Beer Kegs With High Capacity & Fine Aesthetics Beer Dispenser



Market Trend

- Rising Popularity of Small-Sized Compact Beer Kegs for Household & Vacation Usage for Improved Convenience



Restraints

- Low Penetration of Social Drinking Locations in Small Cities & Rural Locations



Opportunities

- There is an Increased Opportunity for the Market Growth, Owing To the Rise in the Purchase of Beer Dispenser System Requiring Beer Kegs for the Storage of Beer

- There are Prospects to Cater to the Demands of Beer Consumption in Growing Economies Like India, China &



Challenges

- Increasing Popularity of Bottled & Canned Beer

- Regular Cleaning & Maintenance Linked With the Beer Kegs



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Beer Kegs Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Beer Kegs Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



