Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Budweiser (United States), Heineken (Netherlands), Carlsberg (Denmark), Guinness (Ireland), Tiger (Singapore), Coors Light (United States), Corona Extra (Mexico), Hoegaarden (Belgium), Asahi (Japan), Kilkenny (Ireland).



Scope of the Report of Beer:

Beer is an alcoholic drink, which is one of the most consumed and oldest drink. Its manufacturing process is known as brewing. The beer can be brewed from a variety of cereal grains such as wheat, corn, rice, and most commonly malted barley. The brewing process is quite long and complex which involves fermentation, carbonation, filtration and many more. It can be distributed in bottles, metal cans and also available on drought. The beer market is a global business, consisting number of dominant multinational companies and thousands of smaller producers ranging from regional breweries to brewpubs.



Opportunities:

Increasing Interest of manufacturers in hotels/restaurants/cafes

Innovative Beers with totally Distinct Flavors



Market Trends:

Technological Advancements in Brewing Techniques

Growing Demand for Imported Beer



Challenges:

Increasing Instances of Individual Brewery Installations

Heavy Taxation Policies and Stringent Regulations



Market Drivers:

Increasing Consumption among Youth Population

Growing Beer Consumption over Other Alcoholic Drinks



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter, Malt, Others), Application (Household, Commercial, Other), Category (Popular-Priced, Premium, Super Premium), Production (Macro-brewery, Micro-brewery, Craft Brewery, Others), Packaging (Glass, PET Bottle, Metal Can, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



