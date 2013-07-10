Beer Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Beer, an alcoholic beverage, is made through the process of fermentation and brewing of starch from malted barley. This industry involves production, distribution and sale of beer in the market. The beer market consists of retail sales of bitters, ales and stouts. It is categorized into four categories - low/no alcohol beers, premium lager, specialty beers and standard lager.



This market is valued according to the retail selling price of the products and also includes certain taxes. Three prominent brewers in this sector are South African breweries’ Miller, Anheuser-Busch and Molson Coors brewing company. These three companies generate 90% of profit from the beer market. Beer attracts the largest share among alcoholic beverages.



The global beer market was valued at USD 104,978.3 million in 2010 and is expected to reach USD 137,458.9 million in 2015 with a CAGR of 6.3% during the 2010-2015 periods. This market has registered a mature and moderate growth rate in Europe and the US market. But the growth is average in other countries like China, Thailand, Nigeria and India. Some of the major challenges faced by this market is the increasing consumption of wine, spirits and other alcoholic drinks. Europe holds the largest market share in the beer industry and is continually growing.



The global beer market is primarily driven by various factors such as increasing disposable income levels, promotion and marketing activities of beer market, increasing beer consuming population and improvements in the quality of beer. This market is highly affected by various factors such as seasonality, tax rates and duties, climatic conditions, demographics, rules, regulations and other government policies, health effects, consumption of various substitute products and high investment in beer market and supply chain infrastructure.



Beer industry is facing major challenges from increasing rate of unemployment, increase in fuel prices, and constrained consumer spending. However, with recovery from global financial crisis in past, and reduction in unemployment, beer industry is expected to witness considerable growth in upcoming years.



The beer market can grow through various promotion activities, increasing population and with new inventions in products. The beer market is coming up with innovative launches in formulation and is following a trend of sustainability, introduction of premium brands and health consciousness.



Market Segmentation



Light Beers

Premium Beers

Imported Beers

Popular Beers

Superpremium Beers

Malt Liquors

Malternatives

Ice Beers

Non-Alcoholic Beers



Some of the key players dominating the market are Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Asia Pacific Breweries, Yanjing Brewery, Tsingtao Breweries, Anheuser-Busch InBev, apporo Breweries, Asahi Breweries, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Heineken N.V., Grupo Modelo and Kirin Brewery.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



The major regions analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



