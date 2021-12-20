Beer Market: Ready to Fly on High Growth Trends : Budweiser, Heineken, Carlsberg

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2021 -- Beer is an alcoholic drink, which is one of the most consumed and oldest drink. Its manufacturing process is known as brewing. The beer can be brewed from a variety of cereal grains such as wheat, corn, rice, and most commonly malted barley. The brewing process is quite long and complex which involves fermentation, carbonation, filtration and many more. It can be distributed in bottles, metal cans and also available on drought. The beer market is a global business, consisting number of dominant multinational companies and thousands of smaller producers ranging from regional breweries to brewpubs.



The Beer Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.



Major Players are:



Budweiser (United States), Heineken (Netherlands), Carlsberg (Denmark), Guinness (Ireland), Tiger (Singapore), Coors Light (United States), Corona Extra (Mexico), Hoegaarden (Belgium), Asahi (Japan), Kilkenny (Ireland)



NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter, Malt, Others), Application (Household, Commercial, Other), Category (Popular-Priced, Premium, Super Premium), Production (Macro-brewery, Micro-brewery, Craft Brewery, Others), Packaging (Glass, PET Bottle, Metal Can, Others)



Market Trends:

Increase in Number of Female Drinkers

Craft Beers

Technological Advancements in Brewing Techniques

Packaging Innovations

Growing Demand for Imported Beer



Market Drivers:

Increasing Disposable Incomes

Growing Beer Consumption over Other Alcoholic Drinks

Increasing Consumption among Youth Population

Robust Increase in Distribution Channels



Challenges:

Heavy Taxation Policies and Stringent Regulations

Increasing Instances of Individual Brewery Installations



Opportunities:

Innovative Beers with totally Distinct Flavors

Rapid Urbanization Across the Globe

Increasing Interest of manufacturers in hotels/restaurants/cafes



Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Beer Market

Chapter 05 – Global Beer Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Beer Market Background

Chapter 07 -- Global Beer Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Beer Market

Chapter 09 – Global Beer Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Beer Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology



What are the market factors that are explained in the Beer Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

- How much is the Beer Market Worth?

- What is the Growth Rate of the Beer Market?

- Which Segment of the Beer to Hold the Highest Market Share?

- Which Segment of the Beer Market to Witness Fastest Growth Rate?

- Which Region to Hold the Biggest Market Share?

- Who are the Key Players of the Beer Market?



