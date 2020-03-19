Beer Packaging Market to See Massive Growth by 2025 : Ball, Tapón Corona, Amcor

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Beer Packaging Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Beer Packaging Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Ball Corporation (United States), Ardagh Group (Ireland), Allied Glass (United Kingdom), Smurfit Kappa (Ireland), Can-Pack (Poland), Gamer Packaging (United States), Tapón Corona (Mexico), Graphic Packaging (United States), Amcor Limited (Switzerland), Anchor Glass Container (United States) and Sidel (Italy).



Beer packaging is a very essential process in production & sale. It comes in a wide variety of different sizes, shapes, and materials. It can be a growing market owing to direct relation with beer manufacturing industries. From the past decades, due to changing lifestyle & increasing popularity as well as affordability of the beer across the world, beer packaging industries has significant traction. For the retail sales packaging of the bottles are 4pack, 6pack or 12pack or maybe a mixed pack or gift pack. According to the Institute of Food Technologists (United States), "Steel cans & barrier polyester (PET) bottles contribute least to global warming." The production of Steel cans uses the least natural resources like non-renewable energy & water. From an environmental perspective, aluminum is a good choice for beer packaging.



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 12th November 2019 –Allied Glass, experimental highland single malt launches a unique symbol for bottle Cù Bòcan. Cù Bòcan was created to unlock the unusual, packaged in an incredible bottle designed to reflect the unique nature of the spirit. and On October 17, 2019- Graphic Packaging International, GPI partnered with AB InBev for developing KeelClip as a Packaging option for the various Beer brands.

On 1st August 2019- Amcor Limited, a leading-edge advanced technology to develop the first polyethylene terephthalate (PET) light-weight bottles for pasteurized beer in Brazil.

According to the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (United States), "Details on the requirements for health warnings, Alcoholic Drink Labeling must not promote antisocial behavior, e.g. drug us, bravado or violence."



Market Trend

- Growing Demand of Craft Beer among the People across the Globe

- Demand for Microbreweries Equipment Is Increasing Owing To the Rise in the Number of Microbreweries



Market Drivers

- Rise in Number of Microbreweries

- Increase in Disposable Income and Demand of Beer among the Teen Age Population

- Changing Lifestyle Has Raised the Beer Consumption in Various Part of World



Opportunities

- Exponential Growth in Beer Manufacturing Industries

- Increasing Number of Bars, Pubs, Hotels across the Globe



Restraints

- Stringent Rules and Regulation

- Huge Capital Investment



Challenges

- Growing Demand of Wine over the Beer in Few Countries

- High Cost of Beer and its maintenance cost

- Consumer Trend towards Low-Alcohol or No-Alcohol Beer



The Global Beer Packaging Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Growler, Bottle, Can, Keg, Bombers), Application (Beer Production, Beer Transportation, Beer Sales), Material Type (Glass, PET, Aluminum, Other)



To comprehend Global Beer Packaging market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Beer Packaging market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Beer Packaging Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Beer Packaging market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Beer Packaging Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Beer Packaging

Chapter 4: Presenting the Beer Packaging Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Beer Packaging market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Beer Packaging Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



