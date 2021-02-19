New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- The increasing number of microbreweries and Brew Pubs, Continuous Innovations in the brewery equipment, increase in consumer inclinations for beer over other alcoholic beverages are key factors contributing to the growth during the forecast period.



Market Size – USD 690.65 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 2.9%, Market Trends – Product innovations and developments in the brewery equipment market have headed to the growing need for updated and sustainable brewery equipment among processors



Beer is prepared using four basic components: malt, cereal grains, water, hops, and yeasts, and is fermented over a specified period of time. In beer, additive ingredients are also used, such as herbs and fruits. There are different styles offered in the industry, including the two most commercially consumed, ale and lager. The key difference between lager and ale is the amount of temperature at which they are fermented. At a high temperature (60-80 °F), the ale is fermented, while lagers are brewed at a lower temperature (45-60 °F).



The Global Beer Processing Market Report 2026 published by Reports and Data to its ever expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market. The study also benefits the players by providing a concise and effective strategy to strengthen their footing in the market.



Key participants include and Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Krones Group (Germany), Paul Mueller (US), Praj Industries (India). The major players in the market include Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Carlsberg Group (Denmark), Heineken (Netherlands), Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd (Japan), Molson Coors Brewing Company (US), and Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd (China)



Market Drivers



The launch of naturally sweetened and non-alcoholic beverages has revealed many growth opportunities in the industry. Owing to the rise in disposable income and the increase in customer inclinations over other alcoholic drinks, the consumption of these beverages has amplified in recent years. The growth of the industry is fueled by a boom in the number of drinkers and an unprecedented increase in the youth population. Owing to the rise in disposable incomes and an increase in customer preferences for beer over other alcoholic drinks, beer consumption has increased in recent years.



Brewery Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Macro brewery

- Craft Brewery



Beer Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Lager

- Ale & stout

- Specialty Drinks

- Low alcohol



Price Category (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Mainstream

- Discount

- Premium

- Super-Premium



Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Macro brewery Equipment

- Craft Brewery Equipment



Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Off-Trade/Off-Premise Channels

- On-Trade/On-Premise Channels



Further key findings from the report suggest



- The beer Processing market is growing at a CAGR of 3 % in North America followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. The increase in consumption of this drinks among the young population has bolstered the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

- The rapid development of breweries in the United States has supported an increase in the development of alcoholic drink in the market across the region. According to Brewers Association, in the United States, there were around 7,450 breweries in 2018, and the number of breweries witnessed a growth rate of 12.9% from the period 2014-2018.

- Lager segment expected to dominate the market in 2018 due to its light and clear appearance, and the flavor is inclined to be smoother and sweeter.

- Additionally, cultural changes and the adoption of western culture have influenced the perception of consumers toward alcoholic beverages, especially beer.

- The Asia Pacific expected to account for 33% of the global industry. Developing nations such as China and India are likely to witness high growth

- The increasing preference of millennials for flavored drinks has ensued in breweries adopting and incorporating newer flavors in their offerings. For instance, Constellation Brands introduced coconut lime, passionfruit lime, guava lime, under the brand Corona Refresca especially to target millennial in the United States



Regional Analysis



On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in terms of value and volume and is estimated to witness considerable market growth during the forecast period. The market is propelled in the region due to the latest trend of its health benefits, which promotes a growing pattern of premiumization and low or no alcoholic drinks.



- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



