Changing trends in drinking preference with respect to improved taste, quality, and light weightiness while drinking will provide lucrative opportunity for beer stabilizers growth. Henceforth, industry producers are focusing on implementing advanced techniques and better ingredients to enhance product quality. Controlling non-biological haze, improving clarity & transparency with respect to appearance are key features offered by beers including stabilizing ingredients.

he global industry share is fragmented due to the large presence of domestic and regional manufacturing companies in the industry. The key companies including AB Vickers, Ashland, AEB, BASF, Gusmer, Lehmann & Voss & Co, EATON and PQ Corporation. Other notable players are Sinchem, W.R. Grace, ERBSLOH, and Qingdao Makall Group.



PVPP stabilizers are anticipated to observe more than 5% CAGR from 2018 to 2024. The product is used as the single stabilizer with the large surface area over which polyphenols are mostly absorbed. Its structure facilitates improved ability to quickly adsorb several polyphenols responsible for hazed development. Haze removal, polyphenols adsorption, and high effectiveness at low dosage rates along with extended maximum shelf life are key benefits offered by these products.



North America is set to witness more than 4.5% CAGR up to 2024. This region will remain a vital market owing to the steady growth in alcoholic beverage consumption and production factors across the region. Increasing number of breweries in the U.S and Mexico to meet strong domestic consumption will drive product demand. According to the U.S. Commerce, in 2017, 83% of the beer consumed in the U.S were domestically produced, thereby creating lucrative opportunities for product penetration.



An already developed beer market, Europe is anticipated to contribute massively to the overall growth of the global beer stabilizers industry, on account of the rising disposable income that is responsible for increased consumer spending capacity and the availability of different alcoholic beverage variations that cater to a varied demographic. After China, the European Union (EU) is touted to be the second largest producer of beer in the world with over 6500 active breweries in the region.



According to Eurostat over 41 billion liters of alcoholic beer was produced in the EU in 2017 which is 2.5 billion liters more than the 2016 production numbers. This growing rate of beer production also provides a significant boost to the growth of the beer stabilizers market in Europe. Germany was the continent's top beer producer in 2017 and was responsible for producing over 20% (8.1 billion liters) of the total EU production making the nation a leading contributor in the regional beer stabilizers market. As per estimates, Europe beer stabilizers market is expected to witness a modest CAGR of 5% over 2018-2024



Speaking along similar lines it is imperative to mention that silica gel is one of the most popular stabilizers witnessing unprecedented demand in this business sphere. In fact, if reports are to be believed, in 2017, silica gel dominated the overall product landscape of beer stabilizers industry, accounting for sales over 3500 tons.



Silica gel's ability to adsorb the hydrophilic haze proteins, which is commonly found in polypeptides and polyphenols, is one of the prominent factors impacting the product demand. Moreover, varied applicability of silica gel in the form of xerogel and hydrogel has also strengthened the product demand. Apart from its favorable characteristics & varied applicability, the easy availability and economic feasibility have also helped the segment foster remarkable growth in the recent years.



It is prudent to note that Eton Corporation, one of the key players amongst the beer stabilizer industry contenders, introduced BECOSORB® - a silica gel component formulated especially for beer stabilization and filtration. The company claims that its product together with optimum pore volume, makes sure that the protein compounds which might give rise to colloidal haze are adsorbed from the beer. The company's another product BECOSOL 30, formulated for clarifying beer and improving filtration, has also been making the headways in the global beer stabilizers industry over the past couple of years.