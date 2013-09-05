Beerbongfunnel.com Showcases Its New Beer Drinking Accessories and Party Supplies Site in an Attempt to Gain a Strong Foothold in the Beer Supply Industry

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- The new site will offer amazing products from shotgun mug and double beer bong extreme to shotgun champ and beer belt, all at very pocket friendly prices to make your parties an event to remember for a long time. The company has been receiving wonderful feedback from customers across the United States, a good indication that the company will perform well in the coming days. Feel free to visit the main site for a view of the marvelous beer accessories and party supplies.



The heavily anticipated beer accessory and party supplies seller Beerbongfunne.com is now operational. The news comes at a time when the need to hold life changing and exhilarating beer parties among the Residents in the United States is skyrocketing. The management expressed its delight in finally being able to launch the site noting that it will feel the void in as far as demand for beer accessories is concerned. They however recognized the fact that the company has a long way before cementing its position in the beer accessory and supply industry.



The company offers amazing products to keep beer drinking parties fun and remarkable. Some of the featured products include beer belt, beer funnels, shotgun mug, double beer bong extreme, shotgun champ, beer belt among others. Customers looking to hold big beer parties with a group of friends ought to go for a Beer belt . It is amazing to use as it allows an individual to carry around large number of mugs just tied around the waist. It goes for only $19.99, a price below the market rate. For customers looking for big mugs that can hold large ounces of beer, shotgun mug is the best pick.



The mug is not only simple to use but also very effective and efficient ensuring that you have an easy time while serving your beer buddies.



An important point to note is that the overall prices for all the beer accessories ranges between $5 and $30, a quote that many customers can afford.



The company has been receiving wonderful feedback from customers across the United States, a good indication that it will perform well in the coming days. The site is very user friendly with features such as a live chat to allow customers speak directly to the customer care desk and search engine query to allow easier search of products. Moreover it is easy to navigate between the pages ensuring that one is able to view all the featured products. Feel free to visit the main site for more information on beer bongs and other accessories.



For more inquiries, please contact



Website: - http://beerbongfunnel.com/

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Twitter: - https://twitter.com/beerbongfunnel



Media Contact

Beerbongfunnel.com

9805 Arbor Oaks Lane

Boca Raton

Florida 33428

http://www.beerbongfunnel.com