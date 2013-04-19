Beers Hardwood Floors Serves of Queen Anne's County Extends Their Hardwood Flooring Range

Annapolis, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Deciding on the right flooring options for a home can be influenced by a number of factors, but quality should never be one of them. For home owners in Queen Anne’s County who want the best quality in whatever flooring they choose, Beers Hardwood Floors are the go to experts, offering a showroom full of best quality product and a workshop of highly trained installers skilled in the installation and renovation of every kind of flooring, making them one of the biggest names in Eastern Shore Hardwood Flooring.



Originally operating primarily in Stevensville, Maryland, Hardwood Floors had a popularity far greater than their existing turf, and the company relocated to Annapolis to provide a better service to a wider area of clients. They have never looked back, and have since become utterly comprehensive in their list of services. Their range has recently been updated as they continue to offer a market leading range of hardwood floors.



Beers hardwood flooring consists of brands like Preverco, Somerset, Teragren and Bruce hardwood floors, who between them offer hardwoods from throughout the USA, and exotic woods such as Australian Sydney Blue and Brazilian Cherry. They offer quality floors the neighbours have never seen, and all at more than competitive prices.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “Hardwood floors have a longevity not just in their practical use but in their stylistic appeal- they’re beautiful enough that they will never go out of fashion, and hardwearing enough that they rarely need maintenance. They are investment that doubles both as a status symbol and a convenience- easily cleaned and hard to damage, especially by everyday wear which can see a carpet degrade in a matter of years. Add to this the fact that our highly experienced installation team can handle any area with great pace and minimal interference, and the great rates we offer as standard, and there’s never been a better time to consider hardwood floors for your homes. With our constantly evolving range we are sure we have a floor to suit everybody.”



About Beers Hardwood Floors

Beers Hardwood Floors is a Queen Anne's County based custom wood flooring company founded in 1992 by Larry and Lesly Beers and permanently relocated to Annapolis in 1995. Beers Hardwood Floors does not subcontract any work, but rather extensively trains its wood flooring professionals in order to stay abreast of the latest technology in the industry. For more information, please visit: http://queenannes.beershardwoodfloors.com