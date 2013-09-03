Before Autumn Is the Time for Roof Repairs

Camas, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Summer is a time for vacations, fun and relaxation. Unfortunately, most people fail to realize summer is also the time to make repairs to your home to ready it for the cold, wet weather of fall and winter. One of the busiest times of the year for roofing contractors is Autumn, right after the first heavy rains.



The arrival of the first heavy rain of Autumn is also the worst time to to be calling a roofer to make emergency repairs to your leaking roof. That's because there are only so many professional, trusted roofing contractors to meet the sudden demand. Now is the time to be calling a roofer for a free estimate on any repairs that need to be done, or to have a roof inspected to make sure it's ready for the fall.



Summer is also the time of year when homeowners have a greater chance of being able to secure the services of a trusted, professional, experienced Portland roofing contractor like Gregg Roofing, Inc. Gregg Roofing is a residential and commercial roofing contractor serving an approximate 50 mile radius from the Vancouver - Portland area. Specifically, Gregg Roofing provides services to residential and commercial customers in Clark and Skamania Counties in Washington state, and Clackamas, Hood River, and Multnomah Counties in Oregon.



Founded by Steve Gregg in 1944, Gregg Roofing operates a wide range of trucks, hoists, and pumps to provide all types of residential and commercial roofing applications.



Gregg Roofing is licensed and insured in both Oregon and Washington. The company is able to provide and install all types of quality roofing products; composition shingles, single-ply rubber systems, standing seam metal, as well as various roofing systems. such as tile, Decra metal shingles, Carlisle Eco-Star synthetic slate, Lamarite slate.



Now is the time to be getting a free, written estimate from roofing contractors Portland for a complete replacement roof, or any roof repair work that's needed. For more information, visit www.greggroofing.com



MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION

Gregg Roofing, Inc.

Contact: Allan Tiffany

27001 S.E. 15th Street

Camas, WA 98607

Business Phone: 360.834.3902

URL: www.greggroofing.com

Email: office@greggroofing.com