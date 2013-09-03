Before Winter Arrives Is the Time for Pest Inspections

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Pests invading homes are a fact of life in Portland area. Ridding homes of pests is another fact of life residents of Oregon contend with. What too few area residents realize is that homes need to be inspected for pest on a regular basis, and that the most important time for an inspection is before winter sets in.



Pest control, and home inspections for pest infestations are a science. Therefore, it's important that inspections are through, and performed by a knowledgeable pest control professional. Columbia Pest Control Company is just such a professional pest control company.



Columbia Pest Control Company has provided fast, dependable, and environmentally safe pest control, eradication services, and maintenance plans throughout the greater Portland, Oregon. The company exceeds pest control insurance requirements, and hold insurance and bonding for all technician's. Likewise, the company is licensed for pest control and related repair work.



Regardless of whether a property is commercial or residential Columbia Pest Control Company has the expertise to perform both inspections and eradication. The company has experience serving the inspection and extermination needs of health care facilities, food service businesses, property management firms, government facilities, warehouses, commercial buildings, and retail stores.



Now is the time to have properties inspected. Existing pest infestations can be eradicated, damages pests have caused can be repaired, and care can be taken to secure structures as much against further infestation.



For more information about professional home inspections, pest control and extermination, visit www.columbiapestcontrol.com



MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION

Columbia Pest Control

Contact: Mike Giskaas

1722 Northeast 119th Avenue,

Portland, OR 97220

Tel: 503-254-1606

URL: www.columbiapestcontrol.com

Email: info@columbiapestcontrol.com