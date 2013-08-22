BeginnersPhotographyClasses.com Explains Five Important Things to Know About Being a Photographer

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Photographers play an important role in society. They capture some of life’s most important moments, like weddings and graduations, and illustrate the natural beauty of any environment. Today, thanks to camera phones and affordable high-end cameras, many people are interested in taking photography classes.



At BeginnersPhotographyClasses.com, visitors can learn exactly what it takes to go from a photography newbie to a photography pro. BeginnersPhotographyClasses.com doesn’t just explain the advantages of photography classes - it’s designed as a full photography course available online for free. The website features a number of photography lessons that teach visitors everything from the basic concepts of framing to advanced uses of light and shadow.



The entire Beginners Photography Classes website has been created by professional product photographer Charlie Wang. Wang lives and works in New York City and offers a wide variety of product photography services for both e-commerce businesses and brick-and-mortar businesses.



Wang explains what motivated him to create BeginnersPhotographyClasses.com:



“I’ve been passionate about photography for nearly my entire life. Over the years, I feel I’ve collected a good knowledge base of information. Since I specialize in product photography, I was disappointed to discover how little information there was on the internet about that line of work. At my blog, visitors can learn some of the most important lessons about product photography and photography in general.”



One article on BeginnersPhotographyClasses.com is entitled, “5 Things You Need To Know About Being a Photographer” and explains the following important concepts for beginner photographers:



1) Don’t be arrogant or rude

2) Know the camera and lighting

3) It’s 90% trouble shooting and 10% photography

4) Learn Photoshop and Lightroom in and out

5) Learn the rules of photography and master them, then break the rules and let personal style show



Wang also explains that product photography shoots can sometimes last for over 16 hours. In a corporate setting, where multiple people are at work, tempers and stress can get magnified “a hundred times”. Despite that, it’s important for the photographer to keep cool, especially at the early stages of a career when networking is so important.



Other lessons on BeginnersPhotographyClasses.com focus on more technical concepts, like effectively using different types of tripods. Another lesson discusses whether or not to ‘TFP’, which stands for Time For Print and refers to the licensing agreement between a model and the photographer.



Whether interesting in pursuing product photography as a career or wanting to learn the basic and advanced concepts behind being a photographer, Charlie Wang wants his readers to use his site to learn as much as they can about the world of photography.



About BeginnersPhotographyClasses.com

BeginnersPhotographyClasses.com is an online photography lesson blog that offers free information about basic and advanced photography concepts. The website is owned and operated by Charlie Wang, a professional product photographer based in New York City. For more information, please visit: http://www.beginnersphotographyclasses.com