Behavioral Biometrics Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2018-2025 - BehavioSec, BioCatch, EZMCOM, IBM

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Behavioral biometrics provide a new generation of user security solutions to identify individuals based on their behavioral traits such as speech patterns, keystrokes dynamics, and others. Significant adoption of behavioral biometrics solutions, rise in number of online transactions, and increase in number of frauds associated with it are the key factors driving the growth of the global behavioral biometrics market. The major goal of the behavioral biometrics solutions is to protect organizations' and individuals' data from any unauthorized access and to provide the enhanced security to its users.



Development of IoT landscape and increase in need for enhanced security systems further fuel the growth of the market. However, performance issues and increase in concerns toward security with these solutions are some major factors hampering the growth of the market. On the contrary, factors such as growing market of cloud-based behavioral biometrics is expected to create remunerative opportunities for market expansion in the upcoming years.



Major Key Players of the Behavioral Biometrics Market are:

BehavioSec, BioCatch, EZMCOM, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., NuData Security Inc., Plurilock, Samsung SDS, SecuredTouch Inc, and others.



The global behavioral biometrics market is segmented based on component, type, deployment model, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into software and service. Depending on type, it is segregated into keystroke dynamics, gait analysis, signature analysis, voice recognition, and others. As per deployment model, it is divided into on-premise and cloud based. Application wise, it is fragmented into identity proofing, continuous authentication, risk & compliance management, fraud detection & prevention, and others. By organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and SMBs. According to industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, government & defense, IT & telecom, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Types of Behavioral Biometrics Market covered are:

Signature Analysis

Keystroke Dynamics

Voice Recognition

Gait Analysis, and Others



Major Applications of Behavioral Biometrics Market covered are:

Identity Proofing

Continuous Authentication

Risk & Compliance Management

Fraud Detection and Prevention, and Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Behavioral Biometrics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Behavioral Biometrics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Behavioral Biometrics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Behavioral Biometrics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Behavioral Biometrics Market Size

2.2 Behavioral Biometrics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Behavioral Biometrics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Behavioral Biometrics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Behavioral Biometrics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Behavioral Biometrics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Behavioral Biometrics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Behavioral Biometrics Revenue by Product

4.3 Behavioral Biometrics Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Behavioral Biometrics Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Behavioral Biometrics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



