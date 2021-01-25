New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- The rising number of mental disorders owing to lifestyle changes along with increasing incidences of stress will drive the global behavioural/mental health software market growth. According to the Our World in Data statistics, in 2020, about 970 million people were suffering from some kind of mental disorder. Owing to changing lifestyle of the population, the number of people suffering from anxiety disorders, mental stress, and depression has risen extensively and will hence create demand for behavioural/mental health management software in the coming years.



Key Companies of the Behavioural/Mental Health Software Market are:



Pliner solutions, Quest diagnostics, Practice Fusion, Cerner Solutions, Optum, Epic Systems Corporation, Office Ally Inc., McKesson Technology Solutions, Kareo, NextGen Health Information Systems, PointClickCare Corp, Allscripts, HCHB Company, eClinicalWorks LLC, Qualifacts, Valant, Netsmart and NueMD among others.



Market Drivers



The innovation of technologies involved in patient management software will provide a wide range of opportunities for behavioural or mental health software market growth. Software development in clinical management operations helps in better management of patient health conditions and gives easy access to patient health information. Therefore, developments in such technologies will result in high customer preference for behavioural/mental health software, thenceforth leading to behavioural/mental health software industry growth. Some of the contributing factors are the need for and generation of excessive paperwork, leading to loss of productivity amongst clinicians and improper revenue cycle management by behavioural health organizations.



Global Behavioural/Mental Health Software Market Segmentation, based on product type:



Software

Integrated Software

Standalone Software

Subscription Models

Ownership Models

Support Services

Subscription Models

By Delivery Model



Global Behavioural/Mental Health Software Market Segmentation, based on application:



Providers

Hospitals

Community Clinics

Payers

Private Practices

Patients



The report covers all the investment opportunities, market dynamics, threats, opportunities, challenges, restraining factors, and technological advancements in the global Behavioural/Mental Health Software market. The report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report provides extensive details about the production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, sales, market share and size, and the existence of the key players in each region. The report also offers an estimation regarding the key regions expected to demonstrate a significant growth rate over the coming years.



The regional analysis covers the following regions of the key geographies of the Behavioural/Mental Health Software market:



The U.S. behavioural or mental health software market will account for a high market share of the global behavioural/mental health software market over the forecast period. As per the National Alliance on Mental Illness, about 46.6 million adults in the U.S. are affected by a mental illness in a year. Thus, the growing prevalence of mental health disorders due to lifestyle changes will drive demand for behavioural/mental health software resulting in market growth in the near future.



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



