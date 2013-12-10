Behind the Basketball: Dwight Slaughter's New Memoir Exposes Early Life of Abuse, Betrayal and Murder

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Dwight Slaughter has long been a fixture of American Basketball history. Voted 1972’s ‘number one player in the country’ by nationally-acclaimed sports magazines and also hailed by ESPN as one of California’s ‘Top 100’ players – many people were led to believe that Slaughter’s entire life was at the top of its game.



However, as Slaughter’s new memoir exposes for the firs time, basketball was an escape from a personal life filled with abuse, neglect and exposure to a lifestyle no young person should ever witness. ‘The Unknown Story of the Last Name Slaughter’ holds no bars the author recounts his life with gripping honesty.



Synopsis:



Dwight Slaughter graduated from Verbum Dei High School, a school with one of the top 10 winning basketball teams of all time. While at Verbum Dei High School Dwight was voted number one player in the Country in 1972 by different sports magazines. While turning down major Universities he chose Cal State Los Angeles to further his education and play basketball from 1972 to 1976 —a period that would set a precedent with new laws changing how colleges accept athletes.



During his athletic career, Slaughter was interviewed by such greats as Howard Cosell, on his show SportsBeat and in his book, I Never Played the Game; Morley Safer from 60 Minutes; and John Chancellor from World Nightly News. He was voted by ESPN and Sports Illustrated as one of the top 100 basketball players in the State of California.



As a child, Slaughter relied on basketball to build his self-esteem and relieve the stress of mental and physical abuse. His gripping memoir follows his public career and takes the reader inside his personal life of childhood abuse, betrayal…and murder.



As the author explains, his prowess with a basketball masked an escape from a tarnished life off the court.



“I grew up being treated like nothing, so I was driven to make something of my life. Sport allowed me to mix with people who cared about me, develop a passion that got me out of the house and achieve things that would win me the acceptance I couldn’t get at home,” says Slaughter, who is a committed mentor to both young and adult men.



Continuing, “However, I am now in a place in my life where I feel all I went through could be of benefit to others – hence my decision to write a memoir. I hope it brings solace to those who are suffering in silence and trying to escape their life of grief. There is a way out for everyone. It may not be on the basketball court but, believe me, there is a way out.”



‘Inner City Strength, the Unknown Story of the Last Name Slaughter’, published by Outskirts Press, is due for release soon.



For more information and to keep abreast of the latest news, visit: http://dwightslaughter.com.



About Dwight Slaughter

Dwight Slaughter was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1954. His expertise is basketball and mentoring youths and adult men, and he promotes concerts that give back to life-changing organizations and people.