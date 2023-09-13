Behind the Masculine Mask: Guys, Body Image & Eating Disorders

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2023 -- In an exciting development, Marcus Kain is set to make a guest appearance on "The Binge Cure" radio show, hosted by the esteemed Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin. The show is scheduled for 12 PM PST, offering an engaging and insightful discussion on the challenges men face with body image and eating disorders.



Drawing inspiration from the iconic movie Barbie, Kain will shed light on the often-overlooked fact that being Ken can be just as challenging as being Barbie. In a world where many men silently grapple with these issues, this episode aims to provide a platform for understanding and support.



Special guest Marcus Kain will discuss the issues of men, body image, and eating disorders, and share strategies and solutions. Marcus is an Eating Disorder Informed Nutrition Coach based in the U.K., who struggled with eating disorders while working as a professional guitar player. Now, he helps others on their journey as a coach and as the host of the Strong Not Starving podcast.



Some topics that we will speak about include:



- How common eating disorders are in the male population.

- What my experience of trying to find support as a man was like.



Why men aren't reaching out for help...



- Very few of the positive messages out there about healthy body image and relationships with food actually speak to men. For example, terms like "Intuitive Eating," "Gentle Nutrition," and "Body Positivity" are a swing and a miss for the vast majority of the male population.

- Being able to tolerate suffering is considered a masculine badge of honor, even when suffering is completely unnecessary - the diet industry knows this about men and frames restrictive dieting as "disciplined" and a display of strength.

- Performance enhancing drugs have completely warped our view of the male body and have become an accepted part of pop culture.

- Solutions? Right now, the people selling diet culture to men are doing a better job at speaking to widespread masculine values than those of us advocating for better mental and physical health. We need to change that.



About Marcus Kain:

Marcus is an Eating Disorder Informed Nutrition Coach based in the U.K. who struggled with eating disorders while working as a professional guitar player. Now, he helps others on their journey as a coach and as the host of the Strong Not Starving podcast. To find out more about Marcus, follow him on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mkaincoaching/.



About Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin:

Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin is a psychoanalyst, author, and radio host specializing in eating disorders and founder of The Binge Cure method.



"The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina" explores how binge eating is not about food, willpower, control, or addiction. Host Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin reveals the keys to liberating ourselves from emotional eating by addressing hidden underlying issues.



The show focuses on how to identify hidden binge triggers and create lasting change without dieting, spending hours in the gym, or counting calories.



"With emotional eating, it's not what we're eating that's the real problem. It's what's eating 'at' us," she says. "By getting to the roots of why you're eating, you can transform your relationship with food forever."



