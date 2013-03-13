BehindTheCounter.com Becomes Leading Website for Free Discount Coupons of Major Retailers

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- BehindTheCounter.com has become one of the leading websites in offering free discount coupons for all major retailers. The extensive database of coupons and the availability of discounts for nearly all type of retailers have enabled the website to gain attention and become a prime destination for hunting coupons. Coupons for major brands such as Best Buy, Macy’s, eBay, Sears, Staples, Dell, The Home Depot, Newegg, JC Penny, Wal-Mart, Lenovo, Kmart and many more are always available on the site sometimes offering hefty discounts.



The media spokesperson of Behind the Counter quoted on the website’s recent success, “Our current visitors are ecstatic with our service and frequently visit our website before purchasing any product. We are not only offering coupons for all major retailers but are also providing numerous coupons for the same organization. This allows the prospects to select a coupon or coupons of their liking and use them according to their will. Newcomers of our website behindthecounter.com, are often surprised with the discounts that can be availed and wonder why they didn’t take advantage of such great deals beforehand. One of the reasons we have gained popularity is due to the recommendations by our frequent visitors to their friends and families. Since our service is one of the best and has become an integral part of shopping for everyone we are now an elite destination for all purchasing needs.”



Many discount coupons offered by the BehindTheCounter can help individuals save 20-30% off on merchandise. These coupons are readily available on the site; however coupons with nearly half or more discounts are also sometimes attainable. For example the current coupons for Macy’s include 25-50% off on Men’s Spring Clothing and 25-75% off on selective Macy’s items. Another coupon of saving $200 on Dell’s Tablet priced at $495 is also currently available. These are only handful of saving opportunity one can grasp through Behind the Counter.



The website, http://www.behindthecounter.com/, has been designed to focus on the coupons only hence it can be easily navigated to view all current deals. Furthermore an expiry date and few details are also given to inform the visitors of the deal. Many of the site’s visitors have stated that Behind the Counter has become a one-stop destination for them and now they always check the available coupons before making their purchases.



About Behind The Counter

Behind The Counter is one of the leading websites in providing coupons and discounts for major retailers. Through the online platform, http://www.behindthecounter.com/, visitors can get free coupons for Home Depot, Sears, Best Buy, Walmart, Kmart, Staples, JC Penny, GoDaddy and many other reputed organizations. The site is known for its extensive database of coupons that can be used for hefty discounts.



For more information about coupons, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of behindthecounter.com, please call at (302) 336-8234 or email to support@behindthecounter.com.