BehindTheCounter.com Offers Other Worldly Deals, $99 Samsung Galaxy Tablets with Coupon

Midlothian, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Countdown to big “digital” deals: BehindTheCounter.com is passing on other-worldly savings to consumers. $99 Samsung Galaxy Tablets from Wicked Cheap are available online—for one day only—redeemable with a $100-off coupon at the following link: http://tinyurl.com/c2p4qyh. The price-slashing coupon code will be released on the Behind The Counter Facebook page at noon EST, on Wednesday, April 10, 2013.



Serving as the “inside friend to smart shoppers,” Behind The Counter features the savings savvy of company founder Quinn Frugal, the “Go-to girl when it comes to bargain hunting, money saving and thrifty living.” Visitors will find more than 50,000 coupons listed on the site, from small to large-brand retailers in the United States, Canada and the UK.



Retailing for $199, the Samsung Galaxy Tablet 2 (7.0) features the Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich operating system and 1GB RAM for powerful computing. The Bluetooth-enabled tablet also comes with a built-in webcam and is preloaded with apps such as Android Market, Gmail, YouTube, and more. Behind The Counter $100-off coupons reduce the retail price to just $99.



“We all love saving money, and that’s what we at Behind The Counter do for consumers—we help keep cash in your wallet,” says Frugal. “We find great deals on the items you want, at all of your favorite stores and online retailers.”



Tech enthusiasts or tablet owners seeking to upgrade are invited to find out what’s going on “behind the counter” by visiting the behindthecounter.com site at the specified time: Noon EST on Wednesday, April 10, 2013. $100-off coupons are available in limited quantities.



More information about the $99 Samsung Galaxy Tablet offered by Wicked Cheap is available on the Behind The Counter site.



About Behindthecounter.com

With more than 50,000 coupons from small to large-brand retailers in the United States, Canada and the UK, Behind The Counter helps consumers keep cash in their wallets. The company specializes in digging up “don’t-miss” deals on a wide range of merchandise, including digital electronics. $99 Samsung Galaxy Tablet coupons are available while supplies last.



Media Contact:

Quinn Frugal

(302) 336-8234

quinn@behindthecounter.com