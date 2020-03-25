BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

An investigation on behalf of investors in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares over potential wrongdoing at BeiGene, Ltd. was announced.
San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at BeiGene, Ltd.
Investors who purchased shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: BGNE shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.
The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain BeiGene, Ltd. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.
China based BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationaly.
On September 5, 2019, a report was published concerning BeiGene, Ltd. The report asserted, inter alia, that BeiGene "is faking sales in order to persuade investors that it can develop a successful platform in China" and that "management may also be skimming R&D and capital budgets."
Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) declined to as low as $118.00 per share on September 6, 2019.
