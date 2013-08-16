Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (694) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (694) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (BCIA) is an airport operations and handling services provider that manages Beijing Capital Airport in China. The company service portfolio includes ground handling services such as aircraft landings, take-offs, passenger services, airport facilities and travel inquiries. BCIA also offers in-flight catering, duty free and other retail shops in the terminals; information centers, ground handling agent services, restaurants and other food and beverage businesses, and leasing of advertising spaces inside and outside the terminals. The company also handles leasing of properties in the terminals and provides car parking services at airports. BCIA is headquartered in Beijing, China.



Companies Mentioned



Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited



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