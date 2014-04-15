Beijing to Host the 12th China International Expo for China Roofing & Waterproofing Technology

Beijing, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- China is host to a vast number of expos and fairs from numerous industry segments. One of the widely followed fairs in China is the China International Expo for the China Roofing & Waterproofing Technology. It would be held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center. The primary highlights of the expo are the roofing industry which is inspired by the increasing domestic markets. The China International Metal Roofing and China Internation Tile Roofing would also be subordinated.



The Expo is open for all and is one of the largest of its kind in the world today. The event is for roofing and waterproofing professionals for staying up dated with the latest developments and the changing technologies in this field. The Expo would be displaying products from over 180 exhibitors besides offering a vast selection of services and technology. The expo hosts over 600 idea-filled booths and is scheduled to attract a vast number of people from across the world. The visitors would include material suppliers, building owners, architects, designers and facility managers. The expo is supported by over 30 professional domestic as well as foreign publications that have over 100 different websites. These professionals would be giving an all-round introduction for the R&W 2014 event and set up a platform for exchanging, networking as well trading for both the visitors and exhibitors.



Other inclusions and attractions at this Roof China event are the educational programs featuring several seminars which address the latest developments from the Chinese roofing and waterproofing markets. It also hosts several hot issues, future trends, sealant, emission reduction systems, relevant applications and energy efficiency technologies. To summarize the benefits which individual as well as business owners would be having at the expo would include live demos, instructions from experts, opportunity to introduce new technology to their business. It would provide an opportunity for them to meet various roofing and waterproofing contractors, manufacturers, architects, real estate developers as well as other professionals coming from different backgrounds and regions in the world.



Being a part of the event would offer people with quality services from the professional team at R & W. Also a one year weblink to the homepage from the R& W website would be provided to each of the participants. To know more about the event and register the names to attend it, people would need to visit their website and follow the instructions. Besides ample information available on the website, interested people can get in touch with the representatives and get information of any queries they may have.



About China International Expo

China International Expo for China Roofing & Waterproofing Technology is an annual event which takes place in China. This year it is scheduled to happen in Shanghai from 17th to 19th July 2014. Visitors from all over the world are invited to be a part of the event.



http://roofexpoen.cnwb.net/



For Media Contact:

Company: China National Waterproof Building Materials Industry Association

Address: 11 Sanlihe Road,

City, State, Country: Beijing, 100831 China

Phone: 0086-10-57811542

Email Id: cnwb@cnwb.net

Website: http://roofexpoen.cnwb.net/