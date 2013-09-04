Being Fabulously Fit in God's Kingdom: New Book by Renowned Wellness Expert, Renee Wiggins, Presents 40-Day Journey to Total Wellness.

Silver Spring, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Having observed the nutrition, fitness regimes and lifestyles of thousands of her clients, wellness expert Renee Wiggins has arrived at an unfortunate conclusion – most people fail to look after and worship the ‘temple’ that God gave them.



Firm in the belief that all people were created to love their bodies and honor them for life, Wiggins is delighted to announce her compelling new book. ‘Being Fabulously Fit in God’s Kingdom: A 40-Day Journey to Wellness’ helps readers kick distractions out of their lives and refocus on achieving the body and mindset that God gave them.



Synopsis:



Did you know that 2/3 American people are overweight?



Being overweight can lead to obesity and increase the risk of the chronic illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, and some cancers.



Do you know that your body is the temple for the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God?



You are not your own; you were bought at a price, Therefore honor God with your bodies.



1 Corinthians 6: 19-20 (TNIV)



Being Fabulously Fit in God’s Kingdom: A 40-day Journey to Wellness provides a road map to staying healthy, fit spiritually and physically. You will learn how to:



- Ask for help

- Stay motivated

- Set spiritual and smart goals

- Become fit physically and spiritually.

- Let me help you get back on track today.



As the author explains, most people fail to love their body the way God intended.



“When we indulge in drinking, overeating and countless other things that can cause harm or dishonor to our ‘Temple’, our focus is on the distractions and not on God. These distractions, including lack of physical activity and of sleep, can cause the body to break down,” says Wiggins, who has two other books currently published.



Continuing, “My book provides a roadmap to staying healthy and fit both spiritually and physically.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Renee Wiggins' Being Fabulously Fit in God's Kingdom: A 40-Day Journey to Wellness is an incredible book and worth adding to your library. Renee has crafted a 40-day guide to better physical and spiritual wellness based on Biblical principles. What I really love about this resource is that it is not another diet book. The book is all about challenging the reader to rethink how they care for the temple God has created for us,” says T. Hall, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, adding, “Wiggins wrote a simplified plan to get our portion size under control, exercises that are doable, and thought-provoking concepts to consider in our daily lives when it comes to food intake and weight-loss results. She doesn't focus on how to lose weight, but how to get your body recharged and revived to prevent the common health issues associated with dining out or bad eating habits without exercise. This is a perfect DIVINE blend, especially those who do not want another diet, weight loss book.”



With the book’s popularity set to rapidly increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Being Fabulously Fit in God’s Kingdom: A 40-Day Journey to Wellness’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1a3GKWR



For more information on the author’s work, visit: http://resultsbyrenee.com



About Renee Wiggins

Armed with over 20 years of experience in the health and wellness industry, Renee Wiggins writes out of her desire to encourage and empower readers to live life in a manner that is physically, mentally, and spiritually healthy.



Renee is the author of two award-winning self help books, "Can I Exercise Sitting Down" and "Stress Down and Lift Up."



Renee has been featured in numerous print publications, including USA Today, Essence Magazine, Allure Magazine, Heart & Soul, and The Washington Post. She's also appeared on television and radio.