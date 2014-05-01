Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of BEKB | BCBE Private Banking : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "BEKB | BCBE Private Banking"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WealthInsight strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "BEKB | BCBE Private Banking" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Key Highlights

BEKB | BCBE Private Banking is the private banking and wealth management arm of BEKB | BCBE (Berner Kantonalbank AG), which is based in Switzerland. The company offers a wide range of private banking and wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs have a net worth of US$1 million or more, excluding their primary residence) and wealthy families. Its service offerings include personal financial advisory, exchange trading services, custody, professional asset management, investment funds, and money markets transactions. Additionally, the company offers various savings account services including investment, shareholder, youth savings account, and investment and savings account in Euro denominated currencies. Assets under management (AuM) of the company, including private and institutional clients, stood at CHF19.4 billion as on December 31, 2013. The company had historical AuM figures of CHF20.6 billion as on December 31, 2012, which stood at CHF19.7 billion as on December 31, 2011, and CHF20.5 billion as on December 31, 2010. The company has a presence in Berner Jura, Solothurn, Seeland, Emmental Oberaargau, Bern Mittelland, Thun, and Berner Oberland regions of Switzerland. BEKB | BCBE Private Banking is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.



Companies Mentioned



BEKB | BCBE Private Banking



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