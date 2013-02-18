"Belarus Business Forecast Report Q1 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Belarus Business Forecast Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Core Views
Exports are set to remain the major driver of growth in light of the severely weakened Belarusian ruble (BYR), while corporate investment is likely to struggle over the next few quarters. As it stands, we believe the government's growth forecasts of 8.5% this year are overly ambitious and will not be met. This is not only a result of the knock-on effects from the 2011 economic crisis, but also due to the relatively fragile picture for global growth. We believe that economic growth will remain positive at 5.8% in 2013, but will nonetheless represent a major slowdown on pre-hyperinflation growth.
We anticipate consumer price inflation to continue falling over the next few months, hitting 25% by the end of 2012, and 15% by end-2013. While the central bank has been lowering the refinancing rate, the recent decision to raise reserve requirements on foreign currency borrowing signals monetary authorities' continued intent to rein in inflationary pressures. On the external front, the current account has flipped back into surplus territory over the past three quarters. We expect a continued widening of the surplus owing to weak domestic demand, robust export growth and lower energy prices.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The recent parliamentary elections seem to have yielded no change to the political status quo. There has been a lack of domestic protests, unlike those witnessed in the aftermath of presidential elections in December 2010, implying an effective crackdown by state authorities on opposition activities. On the foreign policy front, the recent diplomatic spat with Sweden has only further cemented Belarus's political isolation from the EU. This is likely to result in a continued shift towards Russia, both economically and politically, which presents huge risks to Belarus's long-term economic potential.
Major Forecast Changes
On the back of a greater-than-anticipated adjustment in Belarus's external accounts, we have revised our current account forecasts for the next couple of years. We now forecast a full-year surplus equivalent to 2.5% of GDP in 2013 and 2.8% in 2014, having previously envisaged surpluses of 1.5% and 1.8% respectively.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Singapore Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Poland Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Sri Lanka Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Russia Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Slovenia Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Slovakia Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Vietnam Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Australia Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Iraq Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Latvia Business Forecast Report Q1 2013