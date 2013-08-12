Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Belarus Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

We view Belarus's pharmaceutical market as having modest longer-term potential, although

this potential will continue to be hampered by factors such as insufficient healthcare provision and a

challenging intellectual property (IP) environment. Although the authorities are striving to improve

domestic pharmaceutical production capabilities, demand will have to continue to be met through imports.

Risks to our outlook include the weakness of local currency, corruption, the country's isolationist political

stance and the uncertain economic outlook, with the state still highly involved in many sectors.

Headline Expenditure Projections:

? Pharmaceuticals: BYR6,543bn in 2012 (US$783mn) to BYR8,376bn (US$959mn) in 2013; +28.0% in

local currency terms and +22.5% in US dollar terms. Forecast upgraded slightly from Q213 on the

basis of new trade data.

? Healthcare: BYR23,318bn (US$2.79bn) in 2012 to BYR27,822bn (US$3.19bn) in 2013; +19.3% in

local currency terms and +14.2% in US dollar terms. Forecast somewhat downgraded from Q213 on

the basis of less favourable macroeconomic outlook and new historical data.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/138969/belarus-pharmaceuticals-and-healthcare-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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