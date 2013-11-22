Belarus Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013 - New Market Study Published

New Healthcare research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- We have decided not to alter our near-term outlook for the Belarusian pharmaceutical market this quarter. We continue to regard factors such as local currency devaluation, state dominance in pharmaceutical manufacturing and regulatory bias against foreign producers as being instrumental in shaping the development of the country's pharmaceutical market. While demographic and epidemiological factors are conducive to larger volume consumption of treatments targetting non-communicable diseases in particular, economic uncertainty and substantial out-of-pocket expenses will continue to hamper concerted gains in this direction.
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Headline Expenditure Projections:
- Pharmaceuticals: BYR6,550bn in 2012 (US$783mn) to BYR8,394bn (US$961mn) in 2013; +28.2% in local currency terms and +22.7% in US dollar terms. Forecast broadly in line with the previous quarter's figure.
- Healthcare: BYR23,278bn (US$2.78bn) in 2012 to BYR27,815bn (US$3.18bn) in 2013; +19.5% in local currency terms and +14.4% in US dollar terms. Forecast broadly in line with the previous quarter's figure.
Risk/Reward Rating: In our latest Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Rating (RRR) matrix, Belarus remains 15th out of the 20 countries surveyed in the Central and Easter Europe (CEE) region. However, we caution that the country presents less than favourable pharmaceutical opportunities in terms of risk. Among some of the pressing issues are corruption, political isolation, the overbearing state influence in the sector and the lack of a comprehensive pharmaceutical reimbursement policy.
Key Trends And Developments:
- In August 2013, Chinese drugmaker Harbin Pharmaceutical Group was reported to be considering forming a joint venture (JV) to manufacture drugs in Belarus, according to Nie Yunling, the vice chairman of the People's Government of the city of Harbin. The company has reportedly been a regular supplier of antibiotics and raw materials to Belarus for many years.
- In June 2013, Vyacheslav Reut, the first deputy chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, signed an accord to set up the Belarusian-Swiss Business Council, according to BelTA. At the time, Reut added that extending cooperation with Switzerland in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries is particularly significant to Belarus.
- In the same month, governments of Belarus and Laos signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up a joint intergovernmental commission for bilateral cooperation. The two countries are also keen to create registration and supplies business for pharmaceutical exports from Belarus to Laos, among other projects.
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