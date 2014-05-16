BELFOR Property Restoration Provides Wildfire Damage Recovery Advice

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- The record-high temperatures and heat wave have contributed to the active wildfires blazing in Southern California. While first responders and local authorities work to extinguish the fires, BELFOR Property Restoration has deployed multiple Wildfire Response Teams to help in the restoration efforts.



Wildfires have left fire, ash, smoke and odor damage to hundreds of homes and businesses in San Diego and the surrounding areas. Once property owners can safely return to assess the damage, BELFOR Property Restoration offers some information following these events:



-Contact the insurance company immediately.

-Keep a journal with information related to the claim – conversations related to the claim, insurance limits and coverage, receipts for purchases and replacement items.

-Document the extent of the damage through photos and video.

-Keep in mind that a reputable restoration company may be able to restore many items that look like they’re damaged beyond repair.

-Consumers should beware of restoration companies that aren’t licensed, certified or insured. Check references before hiring. Policy holders are free to hire any reputable company, not just one recommended by their insurer.

-Wildfires frequently generate fine ash and smoke odors that can cover interior surfaces. These can be removed with a HEPA vacuum or other specialty cleaning methods.

-Since ash particles are light, they may travel through the HVAC system; a professional should conduct an inspection and cleaning if needed.

-Ash may travel into electronics, do not turn on computers, televisions or other electronic devices until they have been inspected and cleaned if needed.



“Many home and business owners are unsure of what to do after a major wildfire like this and the decisions they make in those first few days are critical,” explained Matthew Galyon, BELFOR San Diego General Manager. “We are working around the clock to service our clients to get them back up and running as quickly as possible.”



For more information, please visit www.belfor.com or call the 24/7 Emergency Hotline: 866-421-4144.



About BELFOR Property Restoration

BELFOR Property Restoration is the worldwide premier disaster restoration company serving 29 countries with more than 300 offices employing 6,400 full-time experienced restoration specialists. BELFOR Property Restoration provides residential, commercial and industrial customers every service needed to help return to normal operations. From structural damage repair and clean-up to the recovery and restoration of equipment and vital documents, BELFOR Property Restoration has a rapid and proven response. For more information, please visit www.BELFOR.com. For immediate assistance, please call BELFOR Property Restoration's 24/7 Emergency Hotline: 800-800-BELFOR. “Like” BELFOR on Facebook or “Follow” @BELFOR on Twitter.