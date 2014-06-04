BELFOR Property Restoration Recommends Hurricane Season Checklist

Birmingham, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, and even though fewer storms than normal are forecast, it only takes one storm impacting a large area to disrupt services and displace residents and businesses.



To help residents prepare for the summer storm and hurricane season, BELFOR Property Restoration offers these recommendations:



-Check that gutters and downspouts are clear of debris and drain away from the building.

-Clear any storm drains near the building of debris.

-Secure furniture, trashcans, planters and other items that could become projectiles in heavy winds.

-Back up all computers and store the backups at another location.

-Remove papers and items easily damaged by water from the floor and all low-level locations.

-Take a video or photo inventory of each room/office for insurance purposes.

-Take photos of all collectibles, artworks, antiques and other irreplaceable items.

-Review insurance policies and know what is and is not covered for the home or business

-Have a supply of flashlights, batteries, bottled water, packaged/canned food on hand in case the electricity is out for several days.

-Keep towels, mops and tarps on hand for flooding emergencies or roof leaks.

-Create an evacuation plan in case it becomes necessary to leave the area.



"Preparing ahead of time can help reduce the amount of damage a home or business suffers from a hurricane or severe storm," says Sheldon Yellen, CEO of BELFOR. "We have to strive to eliminate the ‘it won’t happen to me’ mentality so our communities are prepared when disasters strike.”



For more information, please visit www.belfor.com or call 800-800-BELFOR.



About Belfor Property Restoration

Belfor Property Restoration is the worldwide premier disaster restoration company serving 29 countries with more than 300 offices employing 6,400 full-time experienced restoration specialists. BELFOR Property Restoration provides residential, commercial and industrial customers every service needed to help return to normal operations. BELFOR Property Restoration has a rapid and proven response for water damage restoration, fire and flood damage restoration services, disaster cleanup, mold remediation, structural damage repair and restoration of machinery or vital documents. Please visit www.BELFOR.com for more information. For immediate assistance, please call BELFOR Property Restoration's 24/7 Emergency Hotline: 800-800-BELFOR. “Like” BELFOR on Facebook or “Follow” @BELFOR on Twitter.