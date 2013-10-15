Belfor Property Restoration Turns Awareness Into Preparedness During National Fire Prevention Awareness Month

Birmingham, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Home is where the heart is but what fire risks does a home face? In 2012, the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) reports U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 1,375,000 fires. As October kicks-off National Fire Prevention Awareness Month, BELFOR Property Restoration, the worldwide premier disaster restoration company, encourages families and businesses of all sizes to review fire safety education information.



“Our role in the community is to partner with firefighters to help spread awareness before fires happen,” said Rusty Amarante, BELFOR Property Restoration’s Director of Operations. “Pre-disaster planning enables more resilient communities if-and-when disasters occur.”



Preparedness is a shared responsibility among communities. In support of the nationwide fire prevention campaign, BELFOR Property Restoration and the NFPA offer the following fire safety tips:



- Survival Kit- In the event of a fire, evacuation is necessary. Pack a preparedness kit by gathering basic supplies such as water, non-perishable food, batteries, a flashlight and a first-aid kit. Consider the specific needs of family members and add as necessary.



- Smoke Alarms- Install smoke alarms on every level and test monthly, replacing batteries twice a year. Everyone should be familiarized with the sound of the alarm.



- Fire Extinguishers- Keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher in the kitchen, near the furnace and anywhere else a fire may start. Don’t forget to train everyone on proper usage.



- Electrical and Heat Sources- Inspect wires to ensure nothing is exposed; otherwise, disconnect the wires for replacement immediately. When not in use, keep appliances unplugged. Heat sources such as the chimney should be inspected and cleaned, annually.



- Flammables- Keep matches, lighters and candles out of reach of children. In the kitchen, avoid grease build-up and never leave food cooking unattended.



- Fire Escape Plan- Prepare and practice fire escape plans twice a year at different times of the day. Have a designated meeting place outside and a neighbor whose phone you can use to call an emergency responder via 911.



It only takes minutes for a fire to rage out of control. Join them this National Fire Prevention Month and help make communities fire-ready. To learn more about BELFOR Property Restoration, please visit www.belfor.com or call the 24/7 emergency hotline at 800-856-3333.



About Belfor Property Restoration

BELFOR Property Restoration is the worldwide premiere disaster restoration company serving 29 countries with more than 300 offices employing 6,400 full-time experienced restoration specialists. BELFOR Property Restoration provides residential, commercial and industrial customers every service needed to help return to normal operations. From structural damage repair and clean-up to the recovery and restoration of equipment and vital documents, BELFOR Property Restoration has a rapid and proven response. For more information, please visit www.belfor.com. For immediate assistance, please call BELFOR Property Restoration's 24/7 Emergency Hotline: 800.856.3333.