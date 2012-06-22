Belgian Cocoa E-Liquid Flavor Introduced by Halo

Pompton Plains, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- Halo, the makers of the freshest 100-percent American-made E-liquids, is pleased to announce the availability of their new Belgian Cocoa blend. Halo provides both retail and wholesale fulfillment of electronic cigarettes and accessories and is best known for their full line of premium American-Made E-liquids.



When it comes to E-liquid that provides the flavoring in electronic cigarettes, some people prefer the traditional flavor of tobacco while many others love sweet flavors such as chocolate. Now, Halo, the makers of 100-percent American-made E-liquids has recently introduced a stunningly robust flavored Belgian Cocoa E-liquid to its premier line of flavors. “We wanted to provide a chocolate flavor that was a cut above other offerings in terms of richness and quality, and our Belgian Cocoa blend E-liquid flavor is truly a luxurious smoking experience for Electronic cigarette users,” said a Halo Representative.



Halo’s Belgian Cocoa blend offers a robust flavor backed by a good throat hit and great vapor production. With dry cocoa undertones and a sweet chocolate top note, this well-balanced blend is a great all-day vape. Unlike other overly sweet chocolate blends, Belgian Cocoa is engineered to be vaped all day long. Belgian Cocoa is available at retail in a 7 ml plastic bottle for just $5.99 or 30ml glass bottle for $14, with both bottles featuring child-resistant caps.



Often referred to as smoke juice, E-liquids are the key to taste and vapor of all electronic cigarettes, and unfortunately, not all E-liquids are created equally. Many e-cigarette suppliers rely on foreign manufacturers to produce and fill cartridges, in countries where quality standards fall far below that of the United States. These foreign companies are typically not susceptible to U.S. law, and therefore will not be penalized for providing potentially dangerous chemicals to the public.



Halo is committed to their thousands of customers. Consequently, they do not allow an ingestible product such as smoke juice to be produced outside of their reach. All Halo juices are produced and filled in the U.S. with stringent quality control. Each bottle features Born-On dating, Lot Number tracking, and is made using only FEMA GRAS/USP Ingredients, which makes the quality of Halo e-liquid light years ahead of the inferior overseas e-liquids flooding the market.



“By closely monitoring the process and having our electronic cigarette cartridges filled in the USA with our premium American made smoke juice, we can ensure the highest level of Quality Control in the industry, and our new Belgian Cocoa Blend is produced to the same standard,” said the representative. For more information, please visit http://www.halocigs.com/chocolate-eliquid.html



About Halo

Halo provides both retail and wholesale sales of electronic cigarettes and accessories. Halo is most well known for their full line of premium American Made e-liquids. Specializing in tobacco and menthol e-liquid flavors, the company currently has more than 22,000 retail customers and their e-liquid is sold in more than 500 retail locations throughout the world. Halo offers the freshest 100-percent American Made E-Liquid with unsurpassed customer service and unprecedented Quality Control.