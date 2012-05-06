Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2012 -- Product Synopsis

“Belgian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016” provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Belgian foodservice value chain and for new companies considering entering the market.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report is the result of Canadean’s extensive market and company research covering the Belgian foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and Belgium’s business environment and landscape. The Belgian foodservice report is a study of the industry in light of the robust economic environment and changing demographics in the country.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The Belgian foodservice market remained insulated from the European recession. The market is expected to grow further between 2012 and 2016, driven by a growing number of households in the country, the rise in the number of women in the workplace, a shift towards fast food from formal meal occasions, and the development of healthier and more nutritious eating habits.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The advent of the economic crisis in 2008 led to a decline in consumer confidence in Belgium, which led to some reluctance on the part of consumers to spend on foodservices. However, positive growth was recorded in sales in the foodservice industry, which can be attributed to the increase in disposable incomes and the willingness of Belgian consumers to pay a premium for high quality and innovative foodservices during the review period.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector within Belgium.



This report provides readers with in depth data on the valuation and development of both the profit and cost sectors in the Belgian foodservice market.



This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average price, foodservice sales, sales per outlet, and transactions per outlet per week across nearly 50 sub-channels.



This report provides highly granular future forecasts and historic market data to aid market and strategic planning.



This report will help you to assess the impact of economic recession and recovery on foodservice market growth.



Key Market Issues

The Belgian economy was affected due to the global economic slowdown. However, the economy recovered quickly. The foodservice industry remained insulated from the crisis. The growth in GDP has been a major driver in the growth of the Belgian foodservice industry, and the trend is expected to support the industry going forward.



Due to the rise in inflation, consumers have started purchasing products based on quality and price. However, inflation did not affect consumer spending on foodservices, which is expected to rise even further in the future.



Demographic changes in the country are expected to increase the demand for nutritious and healthy food in the country. The country experienced a rise in the population aged 40-64 years during the review period, and the trend is expected to continue in the forecast period.



The average size of Belgian household has decreased since 2006 and is expected to decline further in the future. The share of single person households has also risen over the review period. The participation of women in the labor force has also been constantly increasing. These demographic developments have resulted in fast paced lifestyles and the increasing demand for away from home cooked food in the country.



One of the major health problems faced by the Belgian population is rising obesity levels. The obese ageing population is more susceptible to lifestyle-related disorders. These concerns are driving the Belgian population to buy healthy and organic food products.



Key Highlights

The rise in disposable incomes has encouraged consumers to demand more variety and innovations in food. This has led to the popularity of various international cuisines such as Chinese, Italian, and Indian, among the Belgian population.



Rising internet penetration has led to the development of various websites that provide the online bookings and reviews of restaurants. Diners can select restaurants on the basis of cuisine type, location, and price.



As a result of increased mobile penetration, various smartphone applications have been launched by restaurants for the convenience of users. Applications enable users to find the location of restaurants in Belgium. The search can be refined by adding various criteria such as Wi-Fi and disabled access.



Belgian restaurants are switching to new technologies, such as tablet menus, to reduce operating costs and increase customer experience and convenience.



As Belgian consumers are increasingly adopting healthier diets, restaurants are including organic, vegan, and gluten-free food categories in their menus."



