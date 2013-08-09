Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Belgium Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Belgium beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises of high level market research data on the Belgium beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Proposed excise increases in France could pose difficulties for the Belgian export market in the future. A newly instated government brings a measure of stability to Belgium. On-premise sales face further decline.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

As Belgium relies heaviliy on export, especially given the continued decline in on-premise as a result of new legislation concerning sales records, coupled with the smoking ban, the proposed changes to the French excise duties could strike a heavy blow to the Belgian beer market.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Belgium Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Belgium Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

The smoking ban that was introduced in 2011 extending to pubs, cafs, bars and sports canteens has continued to be a problem for on-premise consumption.



Horeca owners have been forced to purchase the new Black Box till system which keeps track of the moment that an item is served to a customer, as well as the server providing the service.



The slight recovery that 2011 showed in beer consumption unfortunately did not continue in 2012 as beer volumes have dropped by almost 4%.



The Belgian economy saw a few promising signals of recovery during 2011, these were however not fulfilled in 2012 as the economic situation of the country took a turn for the worse. After showing positive figures throughout 2011, GDP fell back into negative numbers during the second half of 2012.



Unemployment started the year at 7.2% and rose to 8.2% by the end of the year



Key Highlights

Export of Belgian beers has grown by 70% over the past 10 years and today 60% of the total beer production in Belgium is being exported.



Speciality beers are starting to climb in popularity with consumers. Duvel, holding fifth place in Belgium, demonstrated excellent growth of 39%



In an effort to avoid further financial difficulties, the small brewers started to organize themselves in 2007 with the foundation of The Belgian Family Brewers organization. The organization introduced a label of authenticity for Belgian beers, and this year welcomed its 21st member.



Keg beer lost out not only because the Horeca segment is shrinking but also because of competition from strong specialty beers sold in glass.



The big brewers have continued their aggressive price promotional activity throughout 2012, and caf bars owners are struggling to keep their stocks topped up based on the less economical prices on offer to them from brewers.



Companies Mentioned



A-BINBEV BELGIUM NV/SA, ALKEN-MAES, CARLSBERG IMPORTERS S.A/N.V, DUVEL MOORTGAT NV, HAACHT NV, MARTENS BREWERY, PALM BREWERIES ,Abbaye De Scourmont ,Abdijd'Orval ,



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138927/belgium-beer-market-insights-2013.html