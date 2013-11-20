"Belgium Business Forecast Report Q1 2014" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Belgium Business Forecast Report Q1 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Despite enjoying a relatively stronger recovery than several other eurozone member states, the Belgian economy is nonetheless vulnerable to the lingering crisis in the single currency area.
A particular concern is the national debt which, at close to 100% of GDP, leaves Belgium exposed to a deterioration in risk sentiment and slowdown in economic growth.
Major Forecast Changes
We have revised down our 2013 and 2014 real GDP growth forecasts to 0.3% and 1.2% from 0.4% and 1.6% previously.
Key Risks To Outlook
Downside Risks To Medium-Term Growth: There are significant downside risks to our economic growth forecasts, particularly stemming from the impact of fiscal consolidation and the eurozone sovereign debt crisis.
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