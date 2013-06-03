Belgium Business Forecast Report Q3 2013: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Country Reports market report from Business Monitor International: "Belgium Business Forecast Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Despite enjoying a spritely recovery following the global financial crisis, the Belgian economy is now struggling against mounting headwinds from the eurozone.
A particular concern is the national debt which, at close to 100% of GDP, leaves Belgium vulnerable to a deterioration in risk sentiment and slowdown in economic growth.
Although the formation of a new government has ended 18 months of political paralysis, the six-party coalition could yet struggle to overcome ideological differences in order to tackle much-needed fiscal and economic reforms.
Major Forecast Changes
We have revised our 2013 real GDP growth estimate to 0.1% from 1.1% previously.
Key Risks To Outlook
Downside Risks To Medium-Term Growth: There are significant downside risks to our economic growth forecasts, particularly stemming from the impact of fiscal consolidation and the eurozone sovereign debt crisis.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Brazil Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Croatia Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Germany Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Philippines Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Chile Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Kuwait Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- United States Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Bulgaria Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Malaysia Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Slovakia Business Forecast Report Q3 2013