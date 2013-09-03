"Belgium Business Forecast Report Q4 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Country Reports research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Despite enjoying a relatively stronger recovery than several other eurozone Member States, the Belgian economy is nonetheless vulnerable to the lingering crisis in the single currency area.
A particular c oncern is the national debt which, at close to 100% of GDP, leaves Belgium exposed to a deterioration in risk sentiment and slowdown in economic growth.
Although the formation of a new government has ended 18 months of political paralysis, the six-party coalition could yet struggle to overcome ideological differences in order to tackle much-needed fiscal and economic reforms.
Major Forecast Changes
We have revised up our 201 3 real GDP growth estimate to 0. 4% from 0.1 % previously.
Key Risks To Outlook
Downside Risks To Medium-Term Growth: There are significant downside risks to our economic growth forecasts, particularly stemming from the impact of fiscal consolidation and the eurozone sovereign debt crisis.
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