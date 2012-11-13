Fast Market Research recommends "Belgium Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology, Prosthetic Heart Valves and Others" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Belgium Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology, Prosthetic Heart Valves and Others" provides key market data on the Belgium Cardiovascular Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within ten market categories - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology, Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, External Defibrillators, Cardiac Assist Devices and Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Cardiovascular Devices market categories - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology, Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, External Defibrillators, Cardiac Assist Devices and Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within ten market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the ten market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Belgium Cardiovascular Devices market.
- Key players covered include Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Abbott Laboratories, Cordis Corporation and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Belgium Cardiovascular Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Abbott Laboratories, Cordis Corporation, Sorin S.p.A., Biosense Webster, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Terumo Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Philips Healthcare, MAQUET GmbH & Co. KG, GE Healthcare, ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD., Volcano Corporation, Schiller AG, Thoratec Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Goodman Co., Ltd., Zoll Medical Corporation, Cardiac Science Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, ev3 Inc., Welch Allyn Inc., OSI Systems, Inc., Berlin Heart GmbH, HeartWare International, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Mortara Instrument, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.
