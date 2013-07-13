"Belgium Freight Transport Report Q3 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "Belgium Freight Transport Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- Following a year which BMI believes saw mixed results in different freight modes, 2013 will signal growth across all modes, with some even surpassing their pre-downturn levels.
Total trade is projected to pick up with our Country Risk desk forecasting a year-on-year (y-o-y) increase of 1.7% in 2013 following a growth of 0.05% in 2012.
Road freight is to continue to dominate the sector and is projected to grow by 0.5% in 2013. The mode did not manage to defy the downturn and so far appears to be struggling to recover to its pre-2008 volumes.
BMI notes that inland waterway freight fully recovered its 2006 levels, thanks to two years of strong growth. The return to growth is projected at the country's major seaports.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 air freight tonnage is expected to grow by 2.9%
- 2013 rail freight is forecast to grow by 2.7%
- 2013 Port of Antwerp throughput is forecast to grow by 3.8%
- 2013 Port of Antwerp container throughput is forecast to grow by 5.7%
- 2013 road freight is forecast to grow by 0.5%
- 2013 inland waterway freight is forecast to grow by 0.7%
- 2013 total real trade growth is forecast at 1.7%
Key Industry Trends
China Shipping Invests into Zeebrugge Terminal: China Shipping Container Line (CSCL)'s subsidiary China Shipping Terminals and APM Terminals Zeebrugge signed a Memorandum of Understanding according to which China Shipping Terminals will purchase a 24% share of APM Terminal's facility at the port of Zeebrugge.
Antwerp Steps Up Collaboration with Brazil and Russia: The Port of Antwerp continued developing relations with BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) countries, signing two new collaboration agreements. In February, it inked the agreement with Russia's Rosmorport, and in April, it signed an agreement with the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo.
Antwerp Fines Operators: Antwerp port authority (GHA) imposed fines of the total amount of EUR13.48mn on two operators, Antwerp Gateway and PSA, for not meeting their tonnage obligations under their concession agreements, which were awarded in 2003.
Liege Airport Registers 14.5% Decline in Cargo Volume: Belgium's Liege Airport registered a 14.5% yo- y fall in cargo volume to 576,664 tonnes in 2012. The decline was attributed to weak European markets and fewer charter flights and less Southern Air activity.
Brussels Airlines Cargo Up in 2012: Brussels Airlines reported a 46.4% y-o-y increase in cargo and mail transported mainly due to the launch of New York JFK flights and the introduction of two A330-200s.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Australia Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Vietnam Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Poland Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Argentina Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Malaysia Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- United Arab Emirates Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Egypt Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Iran Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- China Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Russia Freight Transport Report Q2 2013