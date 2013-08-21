Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Belgium Metals Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Recent calls to introduce subsidies to support the European steel industry have led to suggestions that the

Belgian government may move to nationalise Arcelor-Mittal's steel operations in Liege. Nationalisation

may provide support for Belgium's steel sector which is being hit by flatlining demand from across the

eurozone region, including from its main export market, Germany. Falling local demand has been

exacerbated by an influx of cheap Chinese steel following increasing production from Chinese steel works

during H1 2013 leading to overcapacity.

Pessimism surrounding future levels of demand across Europe has led to led to cut-backs being made by a

number of the country's major steel producers including ArcelorMittal and Duferco. ArcellorMittal has

pledged to keep its five core finishing lines open at Liege due to their ability to produce dedicated high

quality products, which are still in demand within Europe. Meanwhile, the company has been looking for

outside investment in the plant's additional facilities. Expected furnace closures by both companies mean

that Belgium will not return to pre-crisis volumes of production even after a recovery in European

demand. The BMI Q4 2013 report analyses the impact this will have on Belgian steel production as a

whole.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139666/belgium-metals-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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