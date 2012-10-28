Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Pharmaceuticals & HealthCare Industry.



GlobalData’s new report, “Belgium Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others” provides key market data on the Belgium Patient Monitoring market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within seven market categories – Fetal Monitors, Micro-Electromechanical Systems, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories and Remote Patient Monitoring. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.



Scope



- Market size and company share data for Patient Monitoring market categories – Fetal Monitors, Micro-Electromechanical Systems, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories and Remote Patient Monitoring.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within seven market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the seven market categories.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Belgium Patient Monitoringmarket.

- Key players covered include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd., A&D Medical / LifeSource, Paul Hartmann AG and others.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Belgium Patient Monitoring competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.



For further information please visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/belgium-patient-monitoring-market-outlook-to-2018-fetal-monitors-multiparameter-patient-monitoring-neonatal-monitors-non-invasive-blood-pressure-monitors-and-others-report-565458