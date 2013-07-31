Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Belgium Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

We continue to expect a year-on-year (y-o-y) contraction in the value of the Belgian

pharmaceutical market in 2013, as public expenditure continues to be challenged by the need for cost

containment. While high per capita consumption of medicines continue to offer opportunities for researchbased

pharmaceutical companies, risks will remain elevated, especially given the current economic

backdrop.

Headline Expenditure Projections

? Pharmaceuticals: EUR5.96bn (US$7.57bn) in 2012 to EUR5.85bn (US$7.85bn) in 2013; -1.80% in

local currency terms and +3.6% in US dollar terms. Local currency forecast virtually unchanged from

Q213.

? Healthcare: EUR40.37bn (US$51.26bn) in 2012 to EUR41.20bn (US$55.21bn) in 2013; +2.1% in local

currency terms and +7.7% in US dollar terms. Local currency forecast broadly unchanged from

Q213.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138431/belgium-pharmaceuticals-and-healthcare-report-q3-2013.html



Contact:

Ana Viste

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###