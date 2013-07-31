Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Belgium Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
We continue to expect a year-on-year (y-o-y) contraction in the value of the Belgian
pharmaceutical market in 2013, as public expenditure continues to be challenged by the need for cost
containment. While high per capita consumption of medicines continue to offer opportunities for researchbased
pharmaceutical companies, risks will remain elevated, especially given the current economic
backdrop.
Headline Expenditure Projections
? Pharmaceuticals: EUR5.96bn (US$7.57bn) in 2012 to EUR5.85bn (US$7.85bn) in 2013; -1.80% in
local currency terms and +3.6% in US dollar terms. Local currency forecast virtually unchanged from
Q213.
? Healthcare: EUR40.37bn (US$51.26bn) in 2012 to EUR41.20bn (US$55.21bn) in 2013; +2.1% in local
currency terms and +7.7% in US dollar terms. Local currency forecast broadly unchanged from
Q213.
