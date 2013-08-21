Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Belgium Telecommunications Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

The most recent operator data for Q113 show that the new Telecoms Law had an immediate

impact, allowing many mobile subscribers to change service provider part-way through an existing

contract. Churn rates rose appreciably and operators took the opportunity to eliminate inactive SIMs from

their records, giving them a better insight into growth opportunities. Meanwhile, multiplay product bundles

appear to be the order of the day, with operators such as Belgacom/Proximus, Mobistar and Telenet keen

to enable subscribers to access their complete product ranges anytime, anywhere. This should boost mobile

data revenues further and justify the considerable expense of building next-generation networks.

Key Data

? The mobile market continued to contract in terms of subscriptions in Q113, with the loss of 126,000

subscriptions as penetration fell to 112.6%.

? ARPU rates also declined, with the medium-term trend of declines exacerbated by the cut to mobile

termination rates in January 2013, resulting in steeper declines.

? Meanwhile, M2M usage continues to grow rapidly, based on data provided by Mobistar, which showed

27% y-o-y subscription growth to the end of March 2013.



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