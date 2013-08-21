Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Belgium Telecommunications Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering
The most recent operator data for Q113 show that the new Telecoms Law had an immediate
impact, allowing many mobile subscribers to change service provider part-way through an existing
contract. Churn rates rose appreciably and operators took the opportunity to eliminate inactive SIMs from
their records, giving them a better insight into growth opportunities. Meanwhile, multiplay product bundles
appear to be the order of the day, with operators such as Belgacom/Proximus, Mobistar and Telenet keen
to enable subscribers to access their complete product ranges anytime, anywhere. This should boost mobile
data revenues further and justify the considerable expense of building next-generation networks.
Key Data
? The mobile market continued to contract in terms of subscriptions in Q113, with the loss of 126,000
subscriptions as penetration fell to 112.6%.
? ARPU rates also declined, with the medium-term trend of declines exacerbated by the cut to mobile
termination rates in January 2013, resulting in steeper declines.
? Meanwhile, M2M usage continues to grow rapidly, based on data provided by Mobistar, which showed
27% y-o-y subscription growth to the end of March 2013.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139667/belgium-telecommunications-report-q4-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
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Naperville
Illinois
United States
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