Belgravia Villa at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 Cluster Set to Launch in May

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- The upcoming Belgravia Villas happily brings the joy of a high quality private living to the central-north of Singapore. Served as a rare freehold landed development that offers an upper class living, a beautiful and tranquil environment, and also a promising future investment, this Ang Mo Kio Cluster House is surely not to be missed.



Stretching along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 in District 20, Belgravia Villas (Ang Mo Kio Cluster House) is a comprisal of 100 terraces and 18 semi detached houses, each with 4/5 bedrooms and 2 private carpark lots, and a private lift connecting each floor. With each unit designed to the maximum level of luxury and convenience, residents can everyday taste the exclusivity of living in a spacious space and a friendly neighborhood, altogether with easy connectivity and abundant amenities. The freehold development is served by the Central Expressway and only a few bus stops away from Yio Chu Kang and Ang Mo Kio MRT Stations. Amenities and shopping centers like Ang Mo Kio Hub Shopping Mall, Greenwich Village, and Serangoon Garden are also reachable within a short drive. Getting good education for school-going children is the same practical as reputable schools are available all around.



Established a private estate with other landed properties around, Belgravia Villas happily serves its residents with the convenience of an upper class living. Imagine the comforts of living in a spacious and luxurious private home, surrounding friendly environment, complemented with great condo facilities like swimming pools, lap pools, children’s playground, club house, and many more.



Belgravia Villas (Ang Mo Kio Cluster House) is developed by the Tong Eng Brothers, greatly known for its sixty-years of success and experience. It has brought you the Green Meadows Condominium, Greenbank Park, Serangoon Plaza, Trendale Towers, and many other successful residential and commercial developments. Brought forth by such reputable developer, Belgravia Villas is surely one of the most anticipated developments in Singapore.



For the residents of Belgravia Villas, easy accessibility is never a thing to worry about. Located only seven bus stops or ten minutes drive away from the Yio Chu Kang and Ang Mo Kio MRT Stations, it is in close proximity to lots of great places in Singapore. The Central Expressway (CTE) also gets the residents to many prime parts of the island like the Orchard Shopping Belt and Central Business District within a few minutes.



With such a good location and easy accessibility, residents of Belgravia Villas can easily reach out to various amenities like grocery, malls, restaurants, banks, and many more. Enjoying a great shopping experience at the Ang Mo Kio Hub Shopping Mall, grabbing some groceries at Cold Storage located at the Greenwich Village, or hunting some good foods on Jalan Kayu Eateries are all made possible with a short drive.



For family with school going children staying at Belgravia Villas, the following schools are nearby: Rosyth School, Fernvale Primary, Hougang Primary and Secondary, Sengkang Green Primary, Xinmin Primary and Secondary, Yio Chu Kang Primary, Bowen Secondary, Pei Hwa Secondary, Anderson Secondary, Nanyang Polytechnic, Chatsworth International School.



As a rare freehold strata landed development in Singapore, along with a lower PSF compared to 99 year condominiums nearby, Belgravia Villas Cluster Houses will likely gain a high capital appreciation for its investors. Besides, with the forthcoming Seletar Aerospace Industry and business park located nearby, investors can expect a good rental demand from the executives who work there.



