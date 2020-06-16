Belinda Farrell to Guest on VoiceAmerica Empowerment Show LOVE LIGHT, "Find Your Joy, with Host Dr. Jean Marie Farish

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- Belinda Farrell is the author of the book, "Find Your Friggin' Joy'. She graduated with a BA in Spanish and English from the University of Berkeley and is trained in hypnotherapy, past life regression, NLP, Hawaiian chanting, and ancient Hawaiian healing (Huna). Belinda trained with Anthony Robins (author of Unlimited Power) and has effectively used these skills in her own life.



She has overcome major life challenges-the suicide of her son, complete financial loss, and healing a degenerated spine without surgery. But all was not lost. By using ancient Hawaiian techniques and accepting responsibility for every aspect of her life, she was able to rise from the ashes, find her friggin' joy, and now she's sharing this invaluable information with others.



Belinda challenges you at the core level to face what one must face in order to be free. She had to do some deep soul searching which might be considered scary. She invites you to do the inner work and use tools described in her book, to not only discover what holds you back in life, but also find that friggin' joy that's been locked away for so long. By using ancient Hawaiian teachings, she invites you to forgive yourself and others, unplug form old non-productive stories, and step into the frequencies of your Higher Self. Connecting with these frequencies can heal your physical body, bring your body back into balance, lighten your load, and fulfill your soul's purpose.For fifteen years she has been sharing these healing practices with others, offering Reconnective Healing and Huna classes and taking clients to Hawaii to swim with wild spinner dolphins.



Website: https://hunahealing.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Hunababy



